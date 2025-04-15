Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Terreno Realty worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $58,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 948,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $19,792,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 449,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,060 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Barclays cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

