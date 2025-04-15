Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Airlines worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

