Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,037 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.