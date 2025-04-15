Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,414 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of NICE by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

NICE opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

