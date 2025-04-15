Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of FirstCash worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 185.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 111.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

