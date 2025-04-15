Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,083.14 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

