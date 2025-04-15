Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

XMLV stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.