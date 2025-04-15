Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Balchem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

