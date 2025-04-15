Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 51.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $564.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.80 and its 200 day moving average is $532.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $598.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

