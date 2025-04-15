Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $41,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at $104,682,558.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $3,937,219. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

