Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,961 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Cheesecake Factory worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $63,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,062,000 after acquiring an additional 673,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 291,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,401,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

