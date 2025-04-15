Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,109.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $150.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

