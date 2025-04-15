Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,357 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

