Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,327 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enviri were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enviri by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 259,606 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enviri by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 178,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enviri by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 130,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVRI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

