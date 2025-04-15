Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FDS FY2025 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.03. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $433.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.