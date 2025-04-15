Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PDS FY2025 Earnings

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

PDS stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

