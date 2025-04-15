Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

