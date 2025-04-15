Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890,747 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

