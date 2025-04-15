ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 2,892.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

