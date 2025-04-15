ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 154.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Personalis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile



Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

