ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $165,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.67. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

