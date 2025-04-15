ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerald by 721.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

