ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,108. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,030 shares of company stock worth $263,269. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

