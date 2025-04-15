ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 29,216 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Omeros by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

