ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $154,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ouster by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 280.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.23. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.