ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $154,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ouster by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 280.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ouster
In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ouster Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:OUST opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.23. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.
Ouster Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
