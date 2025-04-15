ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $183,000 Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Chardan Capital lowered CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair lowered CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRGX stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.66. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.45.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.