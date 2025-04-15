ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $183,000 Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Chardan Capital lowered CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair lowered CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.66. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

