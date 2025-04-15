F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.4 %

FNB stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

