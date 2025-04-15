Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,337 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.