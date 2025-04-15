Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 20,601 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. The trade was a 8.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

