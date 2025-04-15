Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

HONE opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.