Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 11,753 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814,357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $3,606,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $2,748,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Funko Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,784. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $227,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

