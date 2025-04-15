Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Crown by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.