Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,716 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JELD-WEN worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,758.72. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 585,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,187 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

