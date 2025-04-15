Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. Analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

