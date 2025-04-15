Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 153.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 102,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $617.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

