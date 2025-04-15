Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

