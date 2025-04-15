Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

