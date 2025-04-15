Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,827 shares of company stock worth $14,178,385. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.1 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.