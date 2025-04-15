Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

