Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,806,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,032,000 after buying an additional 1,049,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after buying an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

