Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life360 by 295.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of LIF opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life360 news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 293,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,238.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,814 shares of company stock worth $7,012,426 in the last three months.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

