Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 31.5 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

