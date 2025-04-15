Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,781 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg bought 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,518.41. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGPI opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $577.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

