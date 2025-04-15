Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

