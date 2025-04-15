Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 302,157 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 302,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

