Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,916 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.18% of Avanos Medical worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

