Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 742.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,526 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,464,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 102,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

