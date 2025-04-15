Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,817 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.