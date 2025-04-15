Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $318.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.80. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.14.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

