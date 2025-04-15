Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

